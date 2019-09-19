Dimitar Berbatov raccroche les crampons

 Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
MATCHS 13 Résultats Classements Options
Pronos
Abonne-toi à SOFOOT

Dernières actus
TRANSFERTS
FRANCE
ANGLETERRE
ESPAGNE
ALLEMAGNE
ITALIE
LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS
EUROPA LEAGUE
AMERIQUE DU SUD
AUTRES CHAMPIONNATS
CAN
INTERNATIONAL
RESULTATS ET CLASSEMENTS
MATCHS EN DIRECT

Foot féminin
Equipe type
FOOT AMATEUR
TU SAIS QUE...
CULTURE FOOT
TOPS
TOPS JOUEURS
LECTURES LONGUES
FRANCAIS DE L'ETRANGER
SEXY
Futsal
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FORUMS
BLOGS
PARIS SPORTIFS

ABONNEMENTS
BOUTIQUE
MENTIONS LEGALES
SOPRESS
SOCIETY
SO FOOT CLUB
SO FILM
DOOLITTLE
SOFILMS
VIETNAM
TRASH TALK
Publicité
Notifications web
Compte membre
Connexion / inscription
Contact
  2. // Retraite

Dimitar Berbatov raccroche les crampons

Modififié
25 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER
Dimitar appuie sur le bouton Berbatoff.

Passé par l'AS Monaco et surtout brillant lors de ses années mancuniennes, l'attaquant bulgare Dimitar Berbatov, 38 piges au compteur, a officiellement annoncé qu'il prenait sa retraite. Une demi-surprise puisque le meilleur artilleur de sa sélection, avec 48 pions au compteur, n'avait plus retouché le cuir depuis mars 2018 et la fin d'une brève pige en Inde.

Berbatov explique avec un paperboard comment battre Liverpool

« Je sais que certains d'entre vous pensaient que j'étais déjà retraité, a-t-il déclaré, moqueur, dans un long post Instagram annonçant la nouvelle. J'ai essayé de trouver un club l'année dernière, mais ça n'est jamais arrivé. (...) Mon dernier match était il y a plus d'un an, donc je pense qu'il était grand temps que je m'arrête pour de bon. Même si, quand j'y pense, ce n'est jamais vraiment "La Fin" puisque je resterai dans le football d'une façon ou d'une autre. » Dimitar Berbatov tire sa révérence après une carrière de plus de vingt ans, qui l'a mené dans huit clubs à travers six pays et lors de laquelle il aura marqué près de 300 buts, clubs et sélection confondus.


Voir cette publication sur Instagram

On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story ?/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened ???‍♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is! My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger ?? I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coachs and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! ?? Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well ? Thank you! ?? DB9

Une publication partagée par Dimitar Berbatov (@berbo9) le



S'il lui prenait l'envie d'entraîner, l'un de ses anciens clubs situés sur la Côte d'Azur est preneur, paraît-il. AAF
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
Modifié

25 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER

Dans cet article

Dimitar Berbatov

Partenaires
Olive & Tom Gérez comme un pro votre équipe de sport amateur Un autre t-shirt de foot est possible Tsugi Foot.Fr : Boutique De Foot : Maillot, Survêtement, Chaussures, Ballons MAILLOTS FOOT VINTAGE

Vous aimerez aussi

Manchester United prolonge David de Gea Chelsea et Tottenham cartonnent, Manchester United respire La Bulgarie répond aux craintes de racisme de Gareth Southgate Leicester, comme un air de déjà-vu
Dernières actus
il y a 23 minutes Dani Alves : « Je suis là pour construire » il y a 58 minutes Une employée du McDonald’s sort du bois après l'interview de CR7 16 Hier à 14:15 EuroMillions : 188 millions d'€ à gagner + 1 millionnaire garanti ce vendredi
il y a 1 heure David Silva première recrue de Beckham en MLS ? 11
il y a 2 heures Un club anglais invite un jeune fan daltonien à l'entraînement 20

Le Kiosque SO PRESS

Voici le meilleur guide de la ...
SO FOOT #169 Lire le sommaire
S'abonner
Society #114 Lire le sommaire
S'abonner
Boutique
Abonnements & Produits dérivés
Partenaires
Un autre t-shirt de foot est possible Tsugi Gérez comme un pro votre équipe de sport amateur Olive & Tom MAILLOTS FOOT VINTAGE Foot.Fr : Boutique De Foot : Maillot, Survêtement, Chaussures, Ballons
Hier à 15:33 Des remplacements temporaires en cas de commotion à l’étude 22 Hier à 15:00 Nouveauté pour le Ballon d’or 2019 111 Hier à 13:21 Bradford donne un numéro à tous ses joueurs depuis 1903 9
À lire ensuite
Stéphan : « C'est nous qui avons donné »
-->
La boutique SO PRESS
Contacts Annoncer sur SOFOOT.com Mentions légales Recrutement
Points de vente SO FOOT CLUB So Film SoFilms Society
Twitter Facebook Google+
SO FOOT/SO PRESS © 2003-2019