Dimitar Berbatov raccroche les crampons

390

AAF

Dimitar appuie sur le bouton Berbatoff.Passé par l'AS Monaco et surtout brillant lors de ses années mancuniennes, l'attaquant bulgare Dimitar Berbatov, 38 piges au compteur, a officiellement annoncé qu'il prenait sa retraite. Une demi-surprise puisque le meilleur artilleur de sa sélection, avec 48 pions au compteur, n'avait plus retouché le cuir depuis mars 2018 et la fin d'une brève pige en Inde., a-t-il déclaré, moqueur, dans un long post Instagram annonçant la nouvelle.(...)» Dimitar Berbatov tire sa révérence après une carrière de plus de vingt ans, qui l'a mené dans huit clubs à travers six pays et lors de laquelle il aura marqué près de 300 buts, clubs et sélection confondus.S'il lui prenait l'envie d'entraîner, l'un de ses anciens clubs situés sur la Côte d'Azur est preneur, paraît-il.