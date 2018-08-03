Deux hommes poignardés avant le match des Rangers en Ligue Europa

Two men were stabbed in violence ahead of Rangers match against Osijek in Glasgow. More: https://t.co/ep5TjuI8oT pic.twitter.com/nF8365I2Oo— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) 3 août 2018
Ibrox was a riot tonight. Mayhem #ibrox pic.twitter.com/9csX3Knmky— Scotty (@SWR_76) 2 août 2018
L'ambiance a été pourrie jusqu'au bout entre les deux équipes, avec notamment un doigt d'honneur de Zoran Zekic, le coach d'Osijek, adressé aux supporters écossais en sortant du terrain après le nul synonyme d'élimination (1-1 et 0-1 à l'aller).
Osijek manager Zoran Zekic sent the Rangers fans a message after his team’s exit from the Europa League. ? #UEL pic.twitter.com/wbKDpTEPgy— Fanatics of Football (@footynews129) 3 août 2018
Classe. GA
