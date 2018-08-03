Deux hommes poignardés avant le match des Rangers en Ligue Europa

Advertisement Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéo PhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
MATCHS 5 Résultats Classements Options
Pronos
Abonne-toi à SOFOOT

Dernières actus
TRANSFERTS
FRANCE
ANGLETERRE
ESPAGNE
ALLEMAGNE
ITALIE
LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS
EUROPA LEAGUE
AMERIQUE DU SUD
AUTRES CHAMPIONNATS
CAN
INTERNATIONAL
RESULTATS ET CLASSEMENTS
MATCHS EN DIRECT

Foot féminin
Equipe type
FOOT AMATEUR
TU SAIS QUE...
CULTURE FOOT
TOPS
TOPS JOUEURS
LECTURES LONGUES
FRANCAIS DE L'ETRANGER
SEXY
Futsal
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FORUMS
BLOGS
PARIS SPORTIFS

ABONNEMENTS
BOUTIQUE
MENTIONS LEGALES
SOPRESS
SOCIETY
SO FOOT CLUB
SO FILM
DOOLITTLE
SOFILMS
VIETNAM
TRASH TALK
Publicité
Notifications web
Compte membre
Connexion / inscription
Contact
  2. //
  3. //

Deux hommes poignardés avant le match des Rangers en Ligue Europa

Modififié
24 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER
Avant le deuxième tour préliminaire retour de Ligue Europa disputé hier entre les Glasgow Rangers et les Croates d'Osijek, l'extérieur du stade d'Ibrox Park a été le lieu de scènes d'une rare violence. Des supporters des deux camps en sont venus au main et même à l'arme blanche puisque deux hommes, âgés de 24 et 40 ans, ont été poignardés malgré les efforts des forces de police pour séparer les fans. Leur état a été décrit comme stable.



L'ambiance a été pourrie jusqu'au bout entre les deux équipes, avec notamment un doigt d'honneur de Zoran Zekic, le coach d'Osijek, adressé aux supporters écossais en sortant du terrain après le nul synonyme d'élimination (1-1 et 0-1 à l'aller).



Classe. GA
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
Modifié

24 RÉACTIONS Afficher à droite Afficher en bas FACEBOOK TWITTER

Dans cet article

Steven Gerrard

Vous aimerez aussi

Revivez les 46 rencontres du 2e tour préliminaire de la Ligue Europa Gerrard coach des Rangers Graeme Murty limogé par les Glasgow Rangers Le Celtic roi d'Écosse
Dernières actus

Le Kiosque SO PRESS

Society #87 Lire le sommaire
S'abonner
SO FOOT #158 Lire le sommaire
S'abonner
SO FOOT CLUB #44 Lire le sommaire
S'abonner
Boutique
Abonnements & Produits dérivés
Hier à 12:30 Un Ukrainien refuse de faire face au drapeau russe 24
Partenaires
Gérez comme un pro votre équipe de sport amateur Olive & Tom Un autre t-shirt de foot est possible MAILLOTS FOOT VINTAGE Podcast Football Recall Tsugi
Les + de SOFOOT.com
samedi 18 août Leeds enchaîne 19
À lire ensuite
Tuchel : « Ça a été dur de préparer ce match »
La boutique SO PRESS
Contacts Annoncer sur SOFOOT.com Mentions légales Recrutement
Points de vente SO FOOT CLUB So Film SoFilms Society
Twitter Facebook Google+
SO FOOT/SO PRESS © 2003-2018