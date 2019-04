Last week we saw the Racing fan taking his granddad’s skull to the celebrations around Buenos Aires.Today, we’re off to Cúcuta in Columbia where 17 year old Christopher Jácome, murdered the previous day, was taken from his home and to the match. In his coffin. pic.twitter.com/8DiAIezmDJ

Apparently his team were losing, but as soon as his coffin entered the stands his team equalised. Game ended 1-1.The report says his ultras group entered his home and ‘received permission’ from his family to take him. Can’t help but wonder how willing his poor old ma was...