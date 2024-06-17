S’abonner au mag
  • Euro 2024
  • Gr. E
  • Roumanie-Ukraine (3-0)

Quand les supporters roumains chantent à la gloire de Poutine

TB
Quand les supporters roumains chantent à la gloire de Poutine

Le premier gros dérapage de l’Euro.

Le match entre la Roumanie et l’Ukraine ce lundi a été le théâtre d’un triste spectacle en tribunes. Pendant que leurs joueurs émerveillaient sur la pelouse, les supporters roumains ont scandé le nom de Vladimir Poutine, après avoir brandi un drapeau de la République populaire de Donetsk.

TB

Logo de l'équipe Roumanie
17.06.2024, Fussball UEFA EURO 2024, Vorrunde, Match 10, Rumänien - Ukraine, in der Fußball Arena München. Ianis Hagi (Rumänien) mit Megafon - Photo by Icon Sport
17.06.2024, Fussball UEFA EURO 2024, Vorrunde, Match 10, Rumänien - Ukraine, in der Fußball Arena München. Ianis Hagi (Rumänien) mit Megafon - Photo by Icon Sport
