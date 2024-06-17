- Euro 2024
- Gr. E
- Roumanie-Ukraine (3-0)
Quand les supporters roumains chantent à la gloire de Poutine
Le premier gros dérapage de l’Euro.
❕ 🇷🇴Romanian fans displayed the DPR flag on the stand and chanted "Putin" during the match against Ukraine. Romania won against Ukraine with a 3-0 score.
Earlier, Russian flags were banned from Ukraine's matches after they were seen at the matches between Germany and Scotland… pic.twitter.com/wyIjpaOhyF
— Geo-Political Update (@Hyacinthedml) June 17, 2024
Le match entre la Roumanie et l’Ukraine ce lundi a été le théâtre d’un triste spectacle en tribunes. Pendant que leurs joueurs émerveillaient sur la pelouse, les supporters roumains ont scandé le nom de Vladimir Poutine, après avoir brandi un drapeau de la République populaire de Donetsk.
