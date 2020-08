Azpilicueta : « Éteindre mon téléphone m’a sauvé »

Azpilicueta's league stats for CFC⚬ Most Successful Tackles [102]⚬ Most Interceptions [66]⚬ Most Blocks [80]⚬ 2nd Most Assists [6]⚬ 2nd Most Clearances [143]⚬ 2nd Most Recoveries [361]⚬ 2nd Most Aerial Duels Won [93]⚬ 3rd Most Chances Created [43]Mr. Reliable! pic.twitter.com/6luZvzocqU