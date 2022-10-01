Au Chili, une partie d'une tribune du stade de Colo-Colo s'effondre sans faire de blessés graves

Scary scenes in Chile’s monumental stadium.During Colo-Colo’s open training sessions before their derby match this week-end against La Católica, one of the grandstands collapsed while the fans were spurring their team on. pic.twitter.com/aBTPkIDkFi— Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) September 30, 2022
Sans prévenir, la partie supérieure de la tribune principale s'est effondrée. D'après TyC Sports, seuls huit supporters auraient été blessés, et aucune personne ne serait dans un état grave. Les images, pourtant, ne sont pas sans rappeler la catastrophe de Furiani... Âmes sensibles s'abstenir. AL
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.