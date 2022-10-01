Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéoPhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociaux MoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
  2. //
  3. // Colo-Colo

Au Chili, une partie d'une tribune du stade de Colo-Colo s'effondre sans faire de blessés graves

Un drame a été évité ce vendredi au Chili. On peut même parler de miracle. Lors d'un entraînement de Colo-Colo ouvert au public, en amont du derby face à l'Universidad Católica, des milliers de fans d'El Cacique étaient présents au Monumental de Santiago. Un engouement explicable aussi par l'anniversaire des 33 ans de l'inauguration du stade.



Sans prévenir, la partie supérieure de la tribune principale s'est effondrée. D'après TyC Sports, seuls huit supporters auraient été blessés, et aucune personne ne serait dans un état grave. Les images, pourtant, ne sont pas sans rappeler la catastrophe de Furiani... Âmes sensibles s'abstenir. AL
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
