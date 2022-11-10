- Mondial 2022
- Gr. G
- Cameroun
Notez la liste du Cameroun pour la Coupe du monde 2022
Pour réaliser la prophétie de Samuel Eto'o, qui a annoncé que le Cameroun sera en finale du Mondial, Rigobert Song a embarqué avec lui Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Et 25 autres joueurs. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.
Gardien
Devis Epassy
29 ans, Abha
Devis Epassy
André Onana
26 ans, Inter
André Onana
Simon Ngapandouetnbu
19 ans, OM
Simon Ngapandouetnbu
Samuel Gouet
24 ans, Mechelen
Samuel Gouet
Pierre Kunde
27 ans, Olympiakos
Pierre Kunde
Gaël Ondoua
27 ans, Hanovre
Gaël Ondoua
Défenseurs
Jean-Charles Castelletto
27 ans, Nantes
Jean-Charles Castelletto
Enzo Ebosse
23 ans, Udinese
Enzo Ebosse
Collins Fai
29 ans, Al-Tai
Collins Fai
Nicolas Nkoulou
32 ans, Aris
Nicolas Nkoulou
Christopher Wooh
21 ans, Rennes
Christopher Wooh
Martin Hongla
24 ans, Hellas Vérone
Martin Hongla
joueurs
Olivier Mbaizo
25 ans, Philadelphia Union
Olivier Mbaizo
Nouhou Tolo
25 ans, Seattle Sounders
Nouhou Tolo
Jerome Ngom Mbekeli
24 ans, APEJES de Mfou
Jerome Ngom Mbekeli
Moumi Ngamaleu
28 ans, Dynamo Moscou
Moumi Ngamaleu
Marou Souaibou
21 ans, Coton Sport
Marou Souaibou
Milieux
Olivier Ntcham
26 ans, Swansea
Olivier Ntcham
André Zambo Anguissa
26 ans, Napoli
André Zambo Anguissa
Attaquants
Vincent Aboubakar
30 ans, Al-Nassr
Vincent Aboubakar
Christian Bassogog
27 ans, Shanghai Shenhua
Christian Bassogog
Éric Choupo-Moting
33 ans, Bayern Munich
Éric Choupo-Moting
Bryan Mbeumo
23 ans, Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo
Jean-Pierre Nsamé
29 ans, Young Boys
Jean-Pierre Nsamé
Karl Toko Ekambi
30 ans, Lyon
Karl Toko Ekambi
Ailiers
Georges-Kévin Nkoudou
27 ans, Beşiktaş
Georges-Kévin Nkoudou
Libéros
Rigobert Song
Rigobert Song
Par Steven Oliveira