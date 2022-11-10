  • Mondial 2022
  Gr. G
  Cameroun

Notez la liste du Cameroun pour la Coupe du monde 2022

Par Steven Oliveira

Pour réaliser la prophétie de Samuel Eto'o, qui a annoncé que le Cameroun sera en finale du Mondial, Rigobert Song a embarqué avec lui Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Et 25 autres joueurs. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.

Gardien

Devis Epassy

29 ans, Abha

  Auteuil, Neuilly, Epassy.

    • Devis Epassy

    Note de la rédaction Inconnu
    Note des lecteurs 3.9/10

    133 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    André Onana

    26 ans, Inter

  What's my name ?

    • André Onana

    Note de la rédaction 9/10
    Note des lecteurs 8/10

    162 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Simon Ngapandouetnbu

    19 ans, OM

  Minot.

    • Simon Ngapandouetnbu

    Note de la rédaction 3/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.6/10

    150 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Samuel Gouet

    24 ans, Mechelen

  Tour de Gouet.

    • Samuel Gouet

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    117 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Pierre Kunde

    27 ans, Olympiakos

  Le Dupond de Koundé.

    • Pierre Kunde

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    119 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Gaël Ondoua

    27 ans, Hanovre

  On dit « On devrait » quand on est diplomate.

    • Gaël Ondoua

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.3/10

    115 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Défenseurs

    Jean-Charles Castelletto

    27 ans, Nantes

  Dernière chance.

    • Jean-Charles Castelletto

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.3/10

    143 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Enzo Ebosse

    23 ans, Udinese

  C'est le chameau ou le dromadaire qui a Ebosse ?

    • Enzo Ebosse

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    130 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Collins Fai

    29 ans, Al-Tai

  Le Collins a deux yeux.

    • Collins Fai

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.2/10

    127 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Nicolas Nkoulou

    32 ans, Aris

  Stach Stach.

    • Nicolas Nkoulou

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    142 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Christopher Wooh

    21 ans, Rennes

  Guess Wooh's back ?

    • Christopher Wooh

    Note de la rédaction Eminem
    Note des lecteurs 6.4/10

    124 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Martin Hongla

    24 ans, Hellas Vérone

  Civique.

    • Martin Hongla

    Note de la rédaction Voiture
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    117 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    joueurs

    Olivier Mbaizo

    25 ans, Philadelphia Union

  Seul joueur qui met lui-même des compils de lui sur YouTube.

    • Olivier Mbaizo

    Note de la rédaction Youtubeur
    Note des lecteurs 4.2/10

    118 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Nouhou Tolo

    25 ans, Seattle Sounders

  Le jouet.

    • Nouhou Tolo

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    115 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jerome Ngom Mbekeli

    24 ans, APEJES de Mfou

  Rien à effacer.

    • Jerome Ngom Mbekeli

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.6/10

    112 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Moumi Ngamaleu

    28 ans, Dynamo Moscou

  Bons Baisers de Russie.

    • Moumi Ngamaleu

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    114 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Marou Souaibou

    21 ans, Coton Sport

  Attention talent !

    • Marou Souaibou

    Note de la rédaction Pépite
    Note des lecteurs 5.4/10

    108 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Milieux

    Olivier Ntcham

    26 ans, Swansea

  André Villas-Boas ne l'aurait pas appelé.

    • Olivier Ntcham

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    127 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    André Zambo Anguissa

    26 ans, Napoli

  Et ça fait Zambo cafew.

    • André Zambo Anguissa

    Note de la rédaction 9/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.3/10

    157 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Attaquants

    Vincent Aboubakar

    30 ans, Al-Nassr

  Hurlu-Merlu.

    • Vincent Aboubakar

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.8/10

    146 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Christian Bassogog

    27 ans, Shanghai Shenhua

  Millionaire.

    • Christian Bassogog

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 4.7/10

    121 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Éric Choupo-Moting

    33 ans, Bayern Munich

  Nouveau Robert Lewandowski.

    • Éric Choupo-Moting

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.1/10

    160 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Bryan Mbeumo

    23 ans, Brentford

  In the kitchen.

    • Bryan Mbeumo

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.8/10

    132 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jean-Pierre Nsamé

    29 ans, Young Boys

  Nsamé mucho.

    • Jean-Pierre Nsamé

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    112 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Karl Toko Ekambi

    30 ans, Lyon

  Pire cauchemar de l'Algérie.

    • Karl Toko Ekambi

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.8/10

    146 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Ailiers

    Georges-Kévin Nkoudou

    27 ans, Beşiktaş

  Se croit dans GTA.

    • Georges-Kévin Nkoudou

    Note de la rédaction Armé
    Note des lecteurs 5.8/10

    123 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Libéros

    Rigobert Song

  Adjoint de Samuel Eto'o.

    • Rigobert Song

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    143 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Par Steven Oliveira

