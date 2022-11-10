- Mondial 2022
- Gr. B
- Angleterre
Notez la liste de l’Angleterre pour la Coupe du monde 2022
Les Three Lions sont-ils d'éternels losers ? Gareth Southgate a tranché dans le vif, en écartant Jadon Sancho, Fikayo Tomori, Tammy Abraham ou encore James Ward-Prowse. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.
Gardien
Aaron Ramsdale
24 ans, Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale
362 note(s)
Jordan Pickford
28 ans, Everton
Jordan Pickford
364 note(s)
Nick Pope
30 ans, Newcastle
Nick Pope
341 note(s)
Défenseurs
Kyle Walker
32 ans, Manchester City
Kyle Walker
379 note(s)
John Stones
28 ans, Manchester City
John Stones
368 note(s)
Harry Maguire
29 ans, Manchester United
Harry Maguire
397 note(s)
Eric Dier
28 ans, Tottenham
Eric Dier
357 note(s)
Kieran Trippier
32 ans, Newcastle
Kieran Trippier
362 note(s)
Luke Shaw
27 ans, Manchester United
Luke Shaw
358 note(s)
Trent Alexander-Arnold
24 ans, Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold
371 note(s)
Ben White
25 ans, Arsenal
Ben White
329 note(s)
Declan Rice
23 ans, West Ham
Declan Rice
325 note(s)
Kalvin Phillips
26 ans, Manchester City
Kalvin Phillips
322 note(s)
Bukayo Saka
21 ans, Arsenal
Bukayo Saka
356 note(s)
Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate
329 note(s)
Milieux
Conor Coady
29 ans, Everton
Conor Coady
315 note(s)
Jordan Henderson
32 ans, Liverpool
Jordan Henderson
342 note(s)
Jude Bellingham
19 ans, Borussia Dortmund
Jude Bellingham
355 note(s)
Conor Gallagher
22 ans, Chelsea
Conor Gallagher
315 note(s)
Phil Foden
22 ans, Manchester City
Phil Foden
363 note(s)
James Maddison
25 ans, Leicester
James Maddison
323 note(s)
Meneurs
Mason Mount
23 ans, Chelsea
Mason Mount
342 note(s)
Attaquants
Raheem Sterling
27 ans, Chelsea
Raheem Sterling
350 note(s)
Harry Kane
29 ans, Tottenham
Harry Kane
363 note(s)
Marcus Rashford
25 ans, Manchester United
Marcus Rashford
357 note(s)
Jack Grealish
27 ans, Manchester City
Jack Grealish
355 note(s)
Callum Wilson
30 ans, Newcastle
Callum Wilson
311 note(s)
Donner une note
-
⇞ou
⇟
Passer d'un joueur à l'autre.
-
←
→
↓
↑
Choisir une note.
-
Enter
Valider la note.
-
Echap
Fermer le clavier.
Par Alexandre Lazar