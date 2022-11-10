- Mondial 2022
- Gr. E
- Allemagne
Notez la liste de l’Allemagne pour la Coupe du monde 2022
Avant d'accueillir l'Euro en 2024, Hansi Flick a choisi les 26 joueurs qui se rendront au Qatar. Une bande rajeunie emmenée par l'inusable Thomas Müller. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.
Gardien
Manuel Neuer
36 ans, Bayern Munich
439 note(s)
Marc-André ter Stegen
30 ans, FC Barcelone
410 note(s)
Kevin Trapp
32 ans, Eintracht Francfort
396 note(s)
Armel Bella Kotchap
20 ans, Southampton FC
329 note(s)
David Raum
24 ans, RB Leipzig
313 note(s)
Nico Schlotterbeck
22 ans, Borussia Dortmund
321 note(s)
Défenseurs
Matthias Ginter
28 ans, SC Fribourg
339 note(s)
Christian Günter
29 ans, SC Fribourg
320 note(s)
Thilo Kehrer
26 ans, West Ham United
362 note(s)
Lukas Klostermann
24 ans, RB Leipzig
321 note(s)
Antonio Rüdiger
29 ans, Real Madrid
375 note(s)
Niklas Süle
27 ans, Borussia Dortmund
354 note(s)
Joshua Kimmich
27 ans, Bayern Munich
374 note(s)
Milieux
Julian Brandt
26 ans, Borussia Dortmund
337 note(s)
Leon Goretzka
27 ans, Bayern Munich
365 note(s)
İlkay Gündoğan
32 ans, Manchester City
365 note(s)
Jonas Hofmann
30 ans, Borussia Mönchengladbach
311 note(s)
Jamal Musiala
19 ans, Bayern Munich
348 note(s)
Serge Gnabry
27 ans, Bayern Munich
351 note(s)
Kai Havertz
23 ans, Chelsea
343 note(s)
Thomas Müller
33 ans, Bayern Munich
365 note(s)
Leroy Sané
26 ans, Bayern Munich
345 note(s)
Hans-Dieter Flick
303 note(s)
Attaquants
Karim Adeyemi
20 ans, Borussia Dortmund
324 note(s)
Niclas Füllkrug
29 ans, Werder Brême
303 note(s)
Youssoufa Moukoko
17 ans, Borussia Dortmund
321 note(s)
Meneurs
Mario Götze
30 ans, Eintracht Francfort
349 note(s)
Par Florian Porta