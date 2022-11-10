  • Mondial 2022
Notez la liste de l’Allemagne pour la Coupe du monde 2022

Par Florian Porta

Avant d'accueillir l'Euro en 2024, Hansi Flick a choisi les 26 joueurs qui se rendront au Qatar. Une bande rajeunie emmenée par l'inusable Thomas Müller. À vous de noter chaque joueur selon les attentes que vous avez envers eux pour ce Mondial.

Gardien

Manuel Neuer

36 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Le seul mur qui réunit l’est et l’ouest.

    • Manuel Neuer

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 8.4/10

    439 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Marc-André ter Stegen

    30 ans, FC Barcelone

  • Éternellement bis.

    • Marc-André ter Stegen

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.8/10

    410 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Kevin Trapp

    32 ans, Eintracht Francfort

  • Piégé.

    • Kevin Trapp

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 5.9/10

    396 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Armel Bella Kotchap

    20 ans, Southampton FC

  • Pour sublimer vos coquillettes.

    • Armel Bella Kotchap

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5/10

    329 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    David Raum

    24 ans, RB Leipzig

  • Ne s’est pas fait en un jour.

    • David Raum

    Note de la rédaction 4/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.1/10

    313 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Nico Schlotterbeck

    22 ans, Borussia Dortmund

  • Finalement, ce n’est pas si mal, les surnoms sur les maillots.

    • Nico Schlotterbeck

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    321 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Défenseurs

    Matthias Ginter

    28 ans, SC Fribourg

  • Tonic.

    • Matthias Ginter

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.7/10

    339 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Christian Günter

    29 ans, SC Fribourg

  • Qui dit double prénom dit boulette, au mieux.

    • Christian Günter

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 5.2/10

    320 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Thilo Kehrer

    26 ans, West Ham United

  • Lofteur up and down.

    • Thilo Kehrer

    Note de la rédaction 4,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.3/10

    362 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Lukas Klostermann

    24 ans, RB Leipzig

  • Pour le contrer, ouvrez les fenêtres.

    • Lukas Klostermann

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 5.5/10

    321 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Antonio Rüdiger

    29 ans, Real Madrid

  • Merengue allemande, croquant, mais jamais fondant.

    • Antonio Rüdiger

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 7.6/10

    375 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Niklas Süle

    27 ans, Borussia Dortmund

  • Déménageur teuton.

    • Niklas Süle

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.5/10

    354 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Joshua Kimmich

    27 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Plaque tournante, garantie sans stupéfiant.

    • Joshua Kimmich

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.6/10

    374 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Milieux

    Julian Brandt

    26 ans, Borussia Dortmund

  • Au four et au lave-linge.

    • Julian Brandt

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.3/10

    337 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Leon Goretzka

    27 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Jean Reno, les lunettes en moins.

    • Leon Goretzka

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 7.9/10

    365 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    İlkay Gündoğan

    32 ans, Manchester City

  • Quand la clim dans le stade est un peu trop forte.

    • İlkay Gündoğan

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.8/10

    365 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jonas Hofmann

    30 ans, Borussia Mönchengladbach

  • Poulain de Flick.

    • Jonas Hofmann

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 5.9/10

    311 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Jamal Musiala

    19 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Un bon Bavarois, doux et soyeux.

    • Jamal Musiala

    Note de la rédaction 8/10
    Note des lecteurs 8.2/10

    348 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Serge Gnabry

    27 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Pas un mytho.

    • Serge Gnabry

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 7.7/10

    351 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Kai Havertz

    23 ans, Chelsea

  • Ce qu’il va manquer au Qatar cet hiver.

    • Kai Havertz

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.3/10

    343 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Thomas Müller

    33 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Du siècle dernier

    • Thomas Müller

    Note de la rédaction 7,5
    Note des lecteurs 8/10

    365 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Leroy Sané

    26 ans, Bayern Munich

  • Anima sana in corpore Sané.

    • Leroy Sané

    Note de la rédaction 6,5
    Note des lecteurs 7.6/10

    345 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Hans-Dieter Flick

  • Good cop.

    • Hans-Dieter Flick

    Note de la rédaction 7/10
    Note des lecteurs 7.3/10

    303 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Attaquants

    Karim Adeyemi

    20 ans, Borussia Dortmund

  • À moitié Ballon d’or.

    • Karim Adeyemi

    Note de la rédaction 5/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.1/10

    324 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Niclas Füllkrug

    29 ans, Werder Brême

  • Moins fantasque que Bendtner.

    • Niclas Füllkrug

    Note de la rédaction 4,5
    Note des lecteurs 4.9/10

    303 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Youssoufa Moukoko

    17 ans, Borussia Dortmund

  • Bizut.

    • Youssoufa Moukoko

    Note de la rédaction 5,5
    Note des lecteurs 6.2/10

    321 note(s)

    Votre note /10

    Meneurs

    Mario Götze

    30 ans, Eintracht Francfort

  • Étoilé.

    • Mario Götze

    Note de la rédaction 6/10
    Note des lecteurs 6.3/10

    349 note(s)

    Votre note /10

