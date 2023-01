En direct : Pays-Bas – Argentine

Les records tombent comme des petits pains…

17 – Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 17 World Cup goals (10 goals, 7 assists), surpassing Diego Maradona’s record for most goal involvements for Argentina in the competition since Opta has this data (from 1966). Boss. pic.twitter.com/seBXmJ1EJ8

— OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 9, 2022