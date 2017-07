Un supporter fait 13 700 km pour voir jouer son équipe

Saying goodbye to Taipei for two weeks. Two hours late!!Hope I make the KL connection to LHR to make Sat. game. @alportfc VS @altrinchamfc pic.twitter.com/X59FVmQKxI

A pint of ale in the village centre of Wilmcote after 14,000km and 17 hrs of flying. Less than 100hrs to KO. @alportfc VS @altrinchamfc pic.twitter.com/FVBiDH6T3s