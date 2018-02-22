En poursuivant votre navigation sur SOFOOT.com, vous acceptez nos CGV relatives à l’utilisation de cookies
Mourinho lassé des questions sur Pogba

Il faut croire que José Mourinho avait besoin de réconfort, après le match nul de Manchester United à Séville mercredi soir (0-0). En ayant laissé Paul Pogba sur le banc au coup d'envoi, le Special One ne pouvait échapper aux rafales de questions sur le milieu de terrain français, quand bien même le Français a remplacé Ander Herrera après dix-sept minutes. Il n'en faut pas beaucoup plus pour irriter le Portugais : «  Vous me posez tous des questions sur Paul Pogba, mais vous devriez me parler de Scott McTominay. Ce gamin a joué comme si c'était son treizième match de Ligue des champions. Il a été énorme, a tout bien fait. Il a mis la pression sur leur meneur Banega constamment, et l'a empêché de jouer. Paul Pogba a fait de gros efforts pour bien rentrer dans ce match après la blessure de Herrera. »

Pogba, casse-tête et virage

Le coach mancunien était tellement lassé qu'il est tombé dans les bras d'un journaliste en zone mixe, qui l'a questionné sur le bon match de Mc Tominay : « Puis-je je vous faire un câlin ? Merci, merci ! Ça, c'est une question ! » .


Free hug. SB
