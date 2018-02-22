Mourinho lassé des questions sur Pogba

Le coach mancunien était tellement lassé qu'il est tombé dans les bras d'un journaliste en zone mixe, qui l'a questionné sur le bon match de Mc Tominay : « Puis-je je vous faire un câlin ? Merci, merci ! Ça, c'est une question ! » .
"Scott McTominay played very well...""Can I hug you?! Thank you, thank you!""No more Pogba questions!" ?@DesKellyBTS and José Mourinho hug it out after the match ? pic.twitter.com/OFIIhkYLyZ— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) 21 février 2018
Free hug. SB
