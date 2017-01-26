Pronos
Abonne-toi à SOFOOT

Dernières actus
TRANSFERTS
FRANCE
ANGLETERRE
ESPAGNE
ALLEMAGNE
ITALIE
LIGUE DES CHAMPIONS
EUROPA LEAGUE
AMERIQUE DU SUD
AUTRES CHAMPIONNATS
CAN
INTERNATIONAL
RESULTATS ET CLASSEMENTS
MATCHS EN DIRECT

Foot féminin
Equipe type
FOOT AMATEUR
TU SAIS QUE...
CULTURE FOOT
TOPS
LECTURES LONGUES
FRANCAIS DE L'ETRANGER
SEXY
Futsal
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
FORUMS
BLOGS
PARIS SPORTIFS

ABONNEMENTS
BOUTIQUE
MENTIONS LEGALES
SOPRESS
SOCIETY
SO FOOT CLUB
SO FILM
DOOLITTLE
SOFILMS
VIETNAM
TRASH TALK
Notifications web
Compte membre
Connexion / inscription
Contact
  2. //
  3. //

M'Baye Niang file à Watford en prêt

Modififié
0 2
Direction le nord de Londres.

Alors qu'il était annoncé au Genoa dans un échange de prêt avec Lucas Ocampos, l'attaquant polyvalent du Milan AC M'Baye Niang a signé à Watford. L'ancien montpelliérain a rejoint le club entraîné par Walter Mazzarri sous la forme d'un prêt jusqu'à la fin de saison avec option d'achat. Watford a officialisé l'arrivée du joueur de 22 ans sur son site.

Cette saison, M'Baye Niang a fait 18 apparitions (dont 13 titularisations) et marqué trois buts en Serie A sous le maillot rossonero.


Quatorzième de Premier League, Watford est en difficulté. Les Hornets sont à la recherche d'une victoire en championnat depuis le 10 décembre (3-2 face à Everton). FL
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.
Modifié

Dans cet article

Mbaye Niang
Cafu crème Niveau : National
19:17
Niang à Watford et Ocampos au Milan?

Une certaine idée de l'enfer pour les supporters des deux clubs.
Georgesleserpent 2.0 Niveau : Ligue 2
19:21  //  Tifoso de l'AC Milan
[img]http://www.lessentieldejulien.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/03/journee-bonheur-bhoutan.jpg[/img]

Vous aimerez aussi

Juventus - Milan (2-1) Deulofeu, un talent pur pour Montella Galliani : « Milan comme Rocky Balboa » Le Napoli garde le cap
Partenaires
Logo FOOT.fr Olive & Tom
Article suivant
Henry Onyekuru a disparu
La boutique SO PRESS
Contacts Mentions légales Recrutement Points de vente
SO FOOT CLUB So Film SoFilms Society
Twitter Facebook Google+
SO FOOT/SO PRESS © 2003-2017
0 2