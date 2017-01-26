M'Baye Niang file à Watford en prêt

Alors qu'il était annoncé au Genoa dans un échange de prêt avec Lucas Ocampos, l'attaquant polyvalent du Milan AC M'Baye Niang a signé à Watford. L'ancien montpelliérain a rejoint le club entraîné par Walter Mazzarri sous la forme d'un prêt jusqu'à la fin de saison avec option d'achat. Watford a officialisé l'arrivée du joueur de 22 ans sur son site.
Cette saison, M'Baye Niang a fait 18 apparitions (dont 13 titularisations) et marqué trois buts en Serie A sous le maillot rossonero.
M'Baye Niang joins on loan til the end of the season. #watfordfc have the option on a permanent move in the summer:https://t.co/PTgFJ9ISx6 pic.twitter.com/EHzOuptcBT— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 26 janvier 2017
Quatorzième de Premier League, Watford est en difficulté. Les Hornets sont à la recherche d'une victoire en championnat depuis le 10 décembre (3-2 face à Everton). FL
