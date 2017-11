48 heures chrono

Navy apologizes after one of its pilots draws enormous penises in the sky https://t.co/wMmBWHsNG2 pic.twitter.com/jjKYRKcy1l

GOLAÇO!Thiago Mendes scored an important goal for Lille vs Saint-Étienne, and he did it the Ricardo Kaká way.Admire this beauty of a curled ball. pic.twitter.com/V4Ws429j7U