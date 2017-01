Le Celtic égale un record vieux de cinquante ans

🍀 50 years on, Brendan Rodgers ’ Celtic have equalled the Lisbon Lions’ run of unbeaten domestic games. #Lisboa50 #RodgersRevolution pic.twitter.com/Ut09CysxYX

Congratulations to our captain, @Dafabet man of the match on his 400th appearance!! Well done Scott! (LW) pic.twitter.com/8Hf1XZW0Tn