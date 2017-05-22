Pronos
Keylor Navas rend hommage aux enfants victimes de cancer

Keylor Navas s'est rasé le crâne hier soir suite au sacre du Real Madrid en Liga. Par ce geste, le gardien costaricien a souhaité rendre hommage aux enfants victimes de cancer : « Ce titre je le dédie à ma famille et à tous les enfants qui subissent des traitements médicaux lourds et qui ont perdu leurs cheveux. »


Dans un tout autre style, Alvaro Morata a, lui, rendu hommage à Pepe en envoyant un tacle de boucher à son gardien.

AS
Dans la piscine j'ai Mbappé Niveau : Loisir
15:51
Respect.

Même s'il a un crâne totalement difforme avec cette coupe.

Et Respect aussi pour Alvaro Morata ahah
hug38 Niveau : CFA2
15:52
Cette dégaine de vigile de Lidl Navas dans son costard, c'est terrible

