Johan Elmander stoppe sa carrière

L'ancien international suédois, auteur de 20 buts en 85 sélections, a annoncé avoir mis un terme à sa carrière. Idole du TFC, notamment un soir de mai 2007 où il inscrit un triplé qui aida Toulouse à finir sur le podium de Ligue 1, il a inscrit 22 buts en 64 matchs avec le club de la ville rose, le tout en deux saisons.
Passé ensuite par Bolton, Galatasaray ou même Norwich, Elmander est retourné dans sa Suède natale en 2014 à Brøndby. Ces derniers mois, Elmander jouait à Örgryte, son club formateur, en D2 suédoise au poste de numéro 10.
Une belle boucle enfin bouclée à 36 ans, Elmander n'a pas oublié de remercier ses fans sur Instagram.
Today the time is right for me to step aside and make way for the next generation! First of all I would like to thank my family and also all the clubs and supporters that has been with me along the way! I am proud and thankful for the great adventure I have been on, and now look forward to my future once #newbeginning #football #adventure #travel #nextchapter
La der d'Elmander. AC
Vous avez relevé une coquille ou une inexactitude dans ce papier ? Proposez une correction à nos secrétaires de rédaction.