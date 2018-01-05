En poursuivant votre navigation sur SOFOOT.com, vous acceptez nos CGV relatives à l’utilisation de cookies
Johan Elmander stoppe sa carrière

Modififié
Après Källström, c'est une autre légende du foot suédois qui s'en va.

L'ancien international suédois, auteur de 20 buts en 85 sélections, a annoncé avoir mis un terme à sa carrière. Idole du TFC, notamment un soir de mai 2007 où il inscrit un triplé qui aida Toulouse à finir sur le podium de Ligue 1, il a inscrit 22 buts en 64 matchs avec le club de la ville rose, le tout en deux saisons.

Que va-t-il se passer jusqu'au 26 mai 2018 ?

Passé ensuite par Bolton, Galatasaray ou même Norwich, Elmander est retourné dans sa Suède natale en 2014 à Brøndby. Ces derniers mois, Elmander jouait à Örgryte, son club formateur, en D2 suédoise au poste de numéro 10.

Une belle boucle enfin bouclée à 36 ans, Elmander n'a pas oublié de remercier ses fans sur Instagram.


La der d'Elmander. AC
