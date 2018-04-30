Une caméraUne caméra qui illustre les papiers contenant une vidéo PhylactèrePictogramme représentant un phylactère (bulle utilisée dans les bandes déssinées) servant à illsutrer les commentaires envoyés par les lecteursTrophéePictogramme représentant un trophée. Ce picto illustre la section résultats / classement de SOFOOT.com Logo FacebookIcone facebook faisant le lien avec la page Facebook de notre siteFlècheUne flèche servant à la navigation. Le sens de la flèche change en fonction du contexte où elle est utiliséeLogo Google +Lien vers notre page Google+Icone "Hamburger"Icone composé de trois lignes noires horizontales identiques, les unes au dessus des autres, servant à illustrer la notion de "menu".Logo, InstagramPetit appareil photo servant à lier vers notre page InstagramPouce vers le hautPictogramme représentant une main fermée en poing avec le pouce dressé vers le haut. Illustration de la notion de "like" des réseaux sociauxMoinsLe signe mathématique "moins" Appareil photoUn appareil photo qsui illustre les articles avec photoPlusLe signe mathématique "plus" LoupePictogramme représentant une loupe, illsutrant la notion de "recherche" sur le site.Répondre àUne flèche arrondie, pointant vers la gauche et servant à évoquer la réponse à un commentaireEtoileEtoile à 5 branches, illustrant la notion de "mise en favoris"Logo twitterPetit oiseau illustrant le lien vers notre compte Twitter
Iran : des femmes se déguisent en hommes pour assister à un match

Vendredi soir, le FC Persepolis Téhéran accueillait le Sepidrood Rashd FC pour le compte de la 30e et dernière journée de Ligue pro iranienne (3-0). L'occasion pour les joueurs de Persepolis de soulever le trophée de champion d'Iran dans leur stade Azadi, devant leurs supporters. Et supportrices. Car malgré l'interdiction pour les femmes d'assister à un match de football, cinq femmes ont réussi à pénétrer dans l'enceinte du stade, déguisées en hommes à l'aide de fausses barbes et de perruques.


Trente-cinq femmes arrêtées en Iran pour avoir assisté à un match de foot

Le plus joli tour de passe-passe depuis Brandão qui a réussi à se faire passer pour un joueur de football pendant vingt ans. NB
