Vingt et un ans après ses débuts professionnels sous les couleurs de West Ham, Frank Lampard prend sa retraite définitive, deux ans après avoir renoncé à l'équipe nationale.
Sur son compte Instagram, la légende de Chelsea, où il est resté treize années durant, a déclaré que « le moment était venu de mettre un terme à [s]a carrière de joueur professionnel » . Âgé de trente-huit ans, Lampard était sans club depuis la fin de l'année 2016, après avoir décidé de quitter le New York City FC où il évoluait depuis 2015.
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coachs, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.
Illustrée par un émouvant gif sur fond de pluie, la déclaration provoque des frissons. Frank Lampard, ce sont cent six matchs joués avec les Three Lions et 852 en clubs. Deux décennies de carrière plus tard, « il est temps de commencer à écrire un nouveau chapitre de ma vie » , a déclaré l'homme aux 256 buts en club qui, malgré son âge avancé, a confié « continuer de recevoir des offres d'Angleterre comme de l'étranger » .
Le Londonien a tenu à remercier ses proches, évidemment, mais aussi West Ham, pour l'avoir lancé dans le grand bain en 1996, ainsi que Manchester et New York City où il a donc terminé sa carrière. Il a également souligné que « la plus grande part de [s]on cœur appartient à Chelsea » . Étant impossible de rendre hommage à tous ceux qui ont jalonné son chemin à Stamford Bridge, Lampard s'est contenté de jurer que « depuis le jour où [il a] signé, jusqu'à aujourd'hui et à l'avenir, [sa] gratitude est éternelle » .
Prochaine étape annoncée, passer ses diplômes d'entraîneur. Avant de succéder à Antonio Conte ?
Happy retirement, Frank Lampard!607 apps (all-time 3rd highest)177 goals (4th)102 assists (2nd)@MyTopps relive an amazing career... pic.twitter.com/fqEtJLmzmk— Premier League (@premierleague) 2 février 2017
See you soon Frankie. JD