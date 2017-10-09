En poursuivant votre navigation sur SOFOOT.com, vous acceptez nos CGV relatives à l’utilisation de cookies
Evra s'entraîne à la salle avec Anelka

Comme il le fait régulièrement pour le plus grand plaisir des internets - et la plus grande tristesse des habitués du Vélodrome - Patrice Evra a publié une nouvelle vidéo hier dans laquelle il montre ses exploits réalisés à la salle.

On y voit notamment l'ancien Red Devil développer ses skills au kick-boxing.


Jusqu'ici, rien d'anormal. Sauf que celui qui coache Tonton Pat' dans la séquence n'est autre que Nicolas Anelka, le vrai, l'unique. Et ce dernier semble être bien calé sur la discipline.

Le jour où Anelka a éteint Wembley

Les deux en profitent peut-être pour bosser sur le film tant attendu. JB
Ben Arfa au Variétés Club de France
