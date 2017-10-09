Evra s'entraîne à la salle avec Anelka

On y voit notamment l'ancien Red Devil développer ses skills au kick-boxing.
Always working hard never complain Getting stronger and stronger in life if you failed you are the only one to blame ..so get out your animal instinct and enjoy different types of training Monday motivation keep smiling I love this game hahaahahahahahahahah special thanks to my bro and coach carter @nicolasanelka_official @coachmeddydubai and. @francknatafphoto #ilovethisgame #mondaymotivation #training #boxethai #stronger #lifestyle #goodvibes #positivevibes #smiling #dubai
Jusqu'ici, rien d'anormal. Sauf que celui qui coache Tonton Pat' dans la séquence n'est autre que Nicolas Anelka, le vrai, l'unique. Et ce dernier semble être bien calé sur la discipline.
Les deux en profitent peut-être pour bosser sur le film tant attendu. JB
